Barnes & Miner at Asbury

If you need a good laugh, save the date — Friday, April 20th — as Asbury Marriage Ministry presents Couple’s Date Night—Comedy Style! See Comedy-duo, Barnes and Miner, LIVE on stage at Asbury’s Venue Auditorium, as they present a humorous look at the challenges of marriage and parenting!

Tickets are just $20 in advance and $30 on show night , so invite your family, friends, neighbors and co-workers. You can purchase tickets online at myasburytulsa.org/events or at the church office.

“Their comedy, music and improv made for hilariously fun entertainment …made you really glad you invited your friends and neighbors so they could experience church in a fresh, start-the-conversation way!” – Ken

“People are still talking about what a great show it was months later!” – Tim

“A perfect blend of comedy, audience interaction and truth for life!” – Bobby

About Barnes and Miner:

Amy Barnes has appeared on Premium Blend and Comic Remix on Comedy Central and the National Lampoon network. As a writer, she has written for Bonnie Hunt, Jack Black, and many more.

Jerry Miner has appeared on ESPN, HBO, NBC, Fox, Comedy Central, and MTV, and he has written for many well-known comedians including: Jay Leno, Paul Reiser, Anthony Clark and Kevin Pollak.

Married for over 15 years, Amy Barnes and Jerry Miner are Barnes & Miner,

sharing their unique and humorous standup comedy with audiences around the country! They believe that grandparents are more valuable than sunshine

and they have a twelve-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son who enjoys traveling with mom and dad.