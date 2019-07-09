Baby Shark Live 10/15

Get ready for Baby Shark Live!, a brand new, fully immersive concert experience, coming to the BOK Center on October 15th! The live show is based on Pinkfong’s viral earworm and global dance phenomenon, ‘Baby Shark’. This one of a kind concert experience will delight fans of all ages as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, Monkey Banana Dance and of course, Baby Shark!

Exclusive Presale – 7/9 at 12pm – 7/11 at 10pm – | Presale code “SWIM”