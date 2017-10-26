Faith And Family Night with TU

Join KXOJ for Faith And Family Night, Friday night Nov 3rd at H.A. Chapman Stadium as TU takes on Memphis. Grab your friends, your family, your youth group, even your entire congregation for a fun night of football and fireworks! Check out Hurricane Alley, featuring live bands, kid games and much more! Hurricane Alley opens two hours prior to game time and is located on the new Chapman Commons which is at the new entrance to The University of Tulsa. Bring the group and receive a discount on tickets with prices from $10 – $30!

Tune into Dave and Katie from 10/30-11/3 for your chance to win tickets!