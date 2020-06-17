Faith & Freedom Fest!

Join LifePoint Fellowship on July 3rd for their annual Faith & Freedom Festival! Gates will open at 2 pm, with concerts starting at 4 pm. There will be a craft fair and Deep South Concessions. For the kids there will be free bounce houses and water slides, along with pay to play knocker balls, and laser tag! Enjoy watermelon while you listen to some of the top Christian groups perform at the FREE concert!! This year the concert lineup will blow you away with Jordan Feliz, Stars Go Dim, Josh Wilson, The Browders, Set For The Fall, and DaMac!! After the concerts, sit back in your lawn chairs and enjoy an AMAZING Fireworks Show!! We hope you come out and enjoy this family-friendly event!!