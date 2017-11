Jump to the beat with your friends on Sesame Street! Introducing an all-new, interactive show that unfolds on one of the world’s most famous streets at the funniest, furriest party in the neighborhood… get ready for Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party! Catch all your favorite Sesame Street Characters on December 6th and 7th at The Pavilion at Expo Square!

Register here for your chance to win a family 4 pack of tickets to see the show!