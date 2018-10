KXOJ is proud to welcome the Winter Jam Spectacular, live at the BOK Center on on February 10th. Featuring live music from Newsboys United, Danny Gokey, Mandisa, Rend Collective, Ledger, Newsong, Hollyn, Dan Bremnes, Ty Brasel, Manic Drive, Greg Stier, Zane Black, Adam Agee. Tickets are just $15 at the door. Jam Nation Doors: 3:30PM, GA Doors: 5PM,

Show Time: 6PM

