WinterJam 2018 is Back and better than ever. It all takes place on Jan 28th at the BOK Center. Tickets are only $15 at the door! Featuring: Kari Jobe, Building 429, John Crist, KB, NewSong, Jordan Feliz, Dan Bremnes, Mallary Hope and Westover

Stay tuned to KXOJ for your chance to win tickets!