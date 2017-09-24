Win All In from Matthew West

Matthew West has a new cd ALL IN releasing September 22nd and we have some great prizes to help celebrate! In this project, Matthew shifts from telling the stories of others to sharing stories of his own life. He explores the idea of what it means to go ‘all in’ with his family, faith, and friends.

Listen to Gary Thompson each afternoon September 25-29 for a chance to win some great prizes from Matthew West and KXOJ. You can also register below to win one of 10 copies of his new CD we’re giving away online.







Monday afternoon, Gary has a chance for you to go ALL IN with your family with a new game for family game night. Choose from Pie Face, Clue, Life, Uno, Skip-Bo, Qwixx, or Phase 10!

On Wednesday, go ALL IN with your faith and a Personalized NIV Study Bible!





Then on Friday, go ALL IN with Matthew’s music. You’ll win a CD library which includes the albums:

-All In

-Live Forever

-Into The Light

-The Story Of Your Life

-Unto Us: A Christmas Collection

Win one of 10 copies of ALL IN we’re giving away online! Register below:

Name First Last

Email

Phone

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.