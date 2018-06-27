IN THE STUDIO:
Faith & Freedom Festival With Building 429

LifePoint Fellowship in Kansas Oklahoma is proud to present Faith and Freedom Fest, Saturday July 7th with a free concert featuring Building 429, Mallory Hope, Bonray and more! Faith and Freedom Fest has fun for the whole family starting at 5pm, Including bounce houses, Water Slides, a Mechanical Bull, Knocker Balls and other family fun events. Enjoy delicious food local food vendors and free watermelon!

Don’t miss Faith and Freedom Fest presented by LifePoint Fellowship, featuring a free concert from Building 429 and more! It all happensSaturday July 7th starting at 5pm at LifePoint Fellowship in Kansas OK!

Sign up here for your chance to win a pair of passes to meet Building 429 at the show!

 

KXOJ Radio
2448 E. 81st Suite 5500
Tulsa, Ok 74137
(918) 492-2660 (office)
(918) 460-KXOJ (studio)
(918) 512-1009 (text)
email: kxoj@kxoj.com

