CELEBRATE MOTHER’S DAY WITH FONDUE THIS SUNDAY

Treat mom to a fondue experience that every family member will enjoy this Mother’s Day. Choose from 1, 2, 3 or 4 courses from the regular menu or enjoy the specially selected four-course Mother’s Day Menu featuring their new World Champion Cheese…available Thursday, May 11th through Sunday, May 14th. You can also surprise Mom with a box of Signature Chocolate Cover Strawberries…ask for details when you call to make reservations…918-299-8000 or online at meltingpot.com. Spend Mother’s Day at The Melting Pot at Riverwalk Crossing.

Sign up here for your chance to win dinner for 4 at the Melting Pot at Riverwalk Crossing!