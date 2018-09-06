Cirque du Soleil Crystal

Cirque du Soleil is coming to BOK Center with a brand-new arena creation. Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL, explores the artistic limits of ice for the first time in the company’s 34-year history. This unique production pushes boundaries of performance by combining stunning skating and acrobatic feats that defy the imagination.

Performance Schedule:

Nov 7: 7:30PM

Nov 8: 7:30PM

Nov 9: 7:30PM

Nov 10: 4:00PM & 7:30PM

Nov 11: 1:30PM & 5:00PM