94.1 KXOJ and the OKC Outlets want to send you HOLIDAY shopping! Listen the week of November 26th – 30th to Dave & Katie and to Gary for your chance to win a $100 gift card to an OKC Outlet store. Shop at your favorite places like Nike, Polo Ralph Lauren, Kate Spade, Columbia, Michael Kors and more! Not only that, you and 3 friends can hop on the KXOJ bus a get a free ride on Saturday December 1st. It’s all from your friends at the OKC Outlets and 94.1 KXOJ!