94.1 KXOJ and Merritt’s Bakery want you to have an amazing birthday! So we’ve partnered up to give you a $50 gift card for a free cake from Merritt’s Bakery. Simply tell us when your birthday is and then listen on Friday afternoon to Gary Thompson. He’ll call out the winner for the Merritt’s Bakery Birthday Wish and if he calls your name, you’ll get a $50 gift card for a free cake from Merritt’s Bakery. The birthday can be for anyone…neighbor, kids, family members, co-workers or anybody you know.

Merritt’s offers high quality baked goods that anyone can afford, including cakes, breads, donuts and other baked goods made daily. Stop by any of their 3 locations anytime between 6a-6p Monday through Saturday for breakfast or for lunch. Visit MerrittsBakery.com for store locations and to see the menu!

Nothing can show how much you care like a beautiful birthday cake from Merritt’s!