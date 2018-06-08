Picture In Scripture Presents Damascus Road

Saul had no use for Jesus believers. His mission was to rid this world of the worthless, blasphemous, followers of The Way. Then, on one fateful day, everything changed when his zeal collided with The Truth on Damascus Road.

June 29 to Aug 4, for six weekends only, Picture In Scripture Amphitheater in Disney, Oklahoma presents the epic outdoor drama, Damascus Road!

Witness the story of Saul becoming Paul, the greatest apostle of all time, in this lavish production featuring over 80 actors, stunning special effects, pyrotechnics, and state–of-the-art sound!

Call for reservations now, and gather your family, friends, co-workers, and church groups for a memorable evening under the stars to experience Damascus Road!

2018 Performances:

Fri June 29 & Sat June 30

Fri July 6 & Sat July 7

Fri July 13 & Sat July 14

Fri July 20 & Sat July 21

Fri July 27 & Sat July 28

Fri Aug 3 & Sat Aug 4

Prior to the show, you can purchase meals in the open-air pavilion, choosing from Grand Lake’s tastiest catfish, charbroiled hamburgers, grilled chicken, and barbeque sandwiches!

For information and reservations, visit their website at www.pictureinscripture.com or call 918 435-8207.

Register here for your chance to win a family 4 pack of tickets including meals at the show!