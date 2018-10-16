PJ Maks 3/14

PJ MASKS LIVE: SAVE THE DAY! BRINGING ADVENTURE TO BOK CENTER

KXOJ is proud to welcome PJ Maks Live to the BOK Center on March 14th. PJ Masks Live!,’ the hit live musical production is back with an all-new show, “PJ Masks Live: Save The Day!” Based on the top-rated animated series, airing daily on Disney Junior, the new show features preschoolers’ favorite pre-school superheroes and familiar songs from the popular show along with brand new music and a whole new adventure.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 19 at 12PM and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com, BOK Center Box Office, or by calling 1-866-7-BOKCTR. *Tickets will NOT be available for purchase at BOK Center Box Office on the first day of ticket sales. Remaining available tickets will be available for purchase at BOK Center Box Office on the next business day that the box office is open.

Register here for your chance to win a family 4 pack of tickets!