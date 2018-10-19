IN THE STUDIO:
  • search

Sand Springs Pumpkin Patch

Sand Springs Pumpkin Patch Festival offers a fun-filled, family-friendly experience. Whether it involves taking pictures with your own lil pumpkins at one of the many free photo op areas, or letting your kiddos ride a pony, play in the games tent, or pet some of the fun loving farm animals, we guarantee a fun filled experience for all ages.

The Patch is open daily in October from 10am to 7pm and Sundays from Noon to 7pm.

Register below for your chance to win a pair of Unlimited Activity Passes and 2 Pumpkin Pies!

Contact Us

KXOJ Radio
2448 E. 81st Suite 5500
Tulsa, Ok 74137
(918) 492-2660 (office)
(918) 460-KXOJ (studio)
(918) 512-1009 (text)
email: kxoj@kxoj.com

Free Newsletter and Free CD!

Sign up for the KXOJ e-newsletter and you'll stay informed of everything that's going on plus we'll give you a free cd to say thanks for joining!
Fill out your e-mail address
to receive our newsletter!
E-mail address:
 

Music News

X
X