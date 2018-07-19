IN THE STUDIO:
  • search

The Tulsa Wedding Show

Experience the Tulsa Wedding Show Sunday July 29th at the Renaissance Hotel. The largest Bridal event in the region with nearly 100 wedding professionals, fashion shows, free samples and gifts -you could even win a wedding gown! Plus- the fabulous V-I-B Preview Event. The Tulsa Wedding Show SUNDAY July 29th at the Renaissance Hotel. Sponsored by Abelina’s Boutique, Moody’s Jewelry and Abco Rentals. Save three dollars on admission now at the Tulsaweddingshow.com.

Register here for your chance to win a pair of tickets and then listen to Heather in the 12pm hour to see if you’ve won!

Contact Us

KXOJ Radio
2448 E. 81st Suite 5500
Tulsa, Ok 74137
(918) 492-2660 (office)
(918) 460-KXOJ (studio)
(918) 512-1009 (text)
email: kxoj@kxoj.com

KXOJ on Youtube

Teachers recap

Latest Photos

  • Photo Jul 17, 7 32 52 PM
  • Photo Jul 17, 7 16 38 PM
  • Photo Jul 17, 7 25 16 PM
  • Photo Jul 17, 7 16 26 PM
  • Photo Jul 17, 7 16 07 PM
  • Photo Jul 17, 6 58 22 PM
  • Photo Jul 17, 7 05 30 PM
  • Photo Jul 17, 7 01 31 PM
  • Photo Jul 17, 6 57 01 PM
X