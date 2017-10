As part of our Pinktober presented by Regent Bank, we’re welcoming the Tulsa Pop Culture Expo to Tulsa October 14th and 15th. We’ll be welcoming Pink Supergirl, a cancer survivor, to select station events all month long so you can get a photo with her! We’ll also have her in studio to give away expo tickets and talk about the Comic Book Bibles they are giving away at the expo! Learn more at http://www.t-popexpo.com/