WIN A $25,000 HOME MAKEOVER FROM COMMUNITY BUILDERS!

Community Builders has been remodeling and improving Tulsa area homes for nearly 35 years. But they’re more than just building contractors. They are involved in ministry outreaches around the globe, helping Habitat for Humanity, and launching Food Bank Ministries in Bulgaria and Thailand. They’ve even built a school in Peru, because that’s what they do at Community Builders. Giving back is in their DNA!

And this year, in appreciation for their continued growth and success, they want to give back to customers – past, present, and future. So, Community Builders is excited to present their annual $25,000 Home Makeover contest! The first prize winner gets to choose a combination of remodeling projects valued at $25,000. Choices include replacement windows, new siding, a sunroom, insulated metal roofing, new shower, bath, or a Jacuzzi Walk in Tub valued at $25,000! The second prize is $5,000 cash and the third prize winner receives $2,500! But you can’t win if you don’t enter. And to enter, you must be a home-owner who plans on doing a home improvement project in the next 12 months.

So if you’ve been thinking about replacing your home’s old single pane windows or worn out siding –or you want to re-do your bath, shower, or other remodeling project, call Community Builders now. And when you schedule your free in-home estimate, you’re automatically entered in their $25,000 Home Makeover Contest! Three winners are going to be picked this September, so schedule your appointment now by calling 918-836-5055. No purchase necessary, limit 1 prize per person. For other contest details, visit their website at cbitulsa.com

About Community Builders: Community Builders is accredited by the Better Business Bureau, carrying an A+ rating. Their energy efficient products include EnviroView replacement windows, entry doors, Green Energy Barrier radiant insulation, Cedar Ridge composite siding, insulated metal roofing, and guttering. They also design and install Premier sunrooms and luxury bathrooms to enhance home value.