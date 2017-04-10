IN THE STUDIO:
  • search
Ad Here: 120x600
Ad Here: 120x600

Win The Case For Christ Movie Passes

Experience one man’s journey to solve the biggest mystery of all time in THE CASE FOR CHRIST, based on the worldwide best-selling book and true story by Lee Strobel. Starring Mike Vogel and Erika Christensen, THE CASE FOR CHRIST opens in theaters April 7 and is the ideal movie for anyone who has ever pondered the existence of God … and what role He could play in their lives. See THE CASE FOR CHRIST – just awarded with an A+ Cinemascore – in theaters now.

Register here for your chance to win a pair of Run Of Engagement passes!

 

Contact Us

KXOJ Radio
2448 E. 81st Suite 5500
Tulsa, Ok 74137
(918) 492-2660 (office)
(918) 460-KXOJ (studio)
(918) 512-1009 (text)
email: kxoj@kxoj.com

KXOJ on Youtube

kxoj
kxoj
Christian radio station at 94.1FM in Tulsa, OK
  • 363 Posts
  • 1,281 Followers
  • 108 Following