Win VIP Tickets To Pumpkin Town

Come celebrate Pumpkin Town’s 18th year in Tulsa! Get lost in the 5 acre maze open both day and night! New and Improved Thunder Mountain Slides, Pumpkin Jump Pad, and Chicken Show. Don’t miss out on the most popular attractions the cow train, pumpkin blaster, and giant jumping pillow. They also offer pony or camel rides and campfire site reservations!

Pumpkin Town offers various pumpkins, gourds, squashes, specialties, carving kits, hay and cornstalks.

Horse drawn hay rides and special events on weekends! For authentic fall family fun come on down to Pumpkin Town. “Where farm meets city!”

Pumpkin Town Farms is open now through October 31st featuring a 5 acre corn maze with OKC Thunder logo carved out and lots of activities for the kids!

