Winter Jam Ultimate Fan Experience

KXOJ Welcomes Winter Jam to the BOK Center on Sunday night, April 2nd and we’ve teamed up with The Music Store to give you the ultimate Fan Experience! To enter, text the word JAM to 918-460-KXOJ (918-460-5965) and you’ll be in the drawing for the ultimate Winter Jam Experience which includes 4 front row seats, exclusive Winter Jam T-shirts, a tour of the Winter Jam Tour Bus and more!

TEXT the word JAM to 918-460-5965 NOW!

Then, join us before the show outside the BOK Center as we broadcast live, giving you the opportunity to register for a free guitar from The Music Store! what a great souvenir to take home!

Contact Us

KXOJ Radio
2448 E. 81st Suite 5500
Tulsa, Ok 74137
(918) 492-2660 (office)
(918) 460-KXOJ (studio)
(918) 512-1009 (text)
email: kxoj@kxoj.com

