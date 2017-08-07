Michael W Smith & Amy Grant

AMY GRANT AND MICHAEL W. SMITH BRINGING CHRISTMAS TOUR BACK TO BOK CENTER 23

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY® winners Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith co-bill their popular Christmas tour this holiday season, which will be joined for the second consecutive year by Republic recording artist Jordan Smith, Season 9 winner of NBC’s “The Voice.” Incorporating a full symphony orchestra at each performance under the direction of Musical Director and Conductor David Hamilton, this seasonal crowd-pleaser is being presented by Balsam Hill®. Launching November 11 in Omaha, NE, the 20-city tour travels to major markets across the U.S., including Houston, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Portland, Seattle, Denver, Atlanta and Tulsa’s BOK Center on Friday, December 1. The Tulsa show is presented by 94.1 KXOJ.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 11 at 10AM and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com, Arby’s Box Office at BOK Center, or by calling 1-866-7-BOKCTR.

KXOJ RADIO PRESALE OFFER:

START: THURSDAY, AUGUST 10 AT 10:00AM

END: THURSDAY, AUGUST 10 AT 10:00 PM

PASSWORD: CHRISTMAS