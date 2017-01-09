The Harlem Globetrotters Live

As the Harlem Globetrotters prepare to bring their 2017 World Tour to the Muskogee Civic Center in Muskogee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. AND to the BOK Center in Tulsa on Friday, Feb. 3 and Sunday, Feb. 5 the iconic team took a timeout for Guinness World Records Day. Only one year after setting seven official Guinness World Records titles, the Globetrotters broke a single-day total of nine records this year, including the longest basketball hook-shot.

Tickets to the see the Globetrotters in Muskogee start at $21.50 and are officially on sale now at harlemglobetrotters.com or the Muskogee Civic Center box office. (Additional fees may apply).

Tickets to the see the Globetrotters in Tulsa start at $26.50 and are officially on sale now at harlemglobetrotters.com or the BOK Center box office.

“We are the original trick shot artists, so it is great to reclaim our records and reestablish our dominance,” said Harlem Globetrotters star Big Easy Lofton. “We have been training hard so to have a day where we push the limits and try some fun yet challenging shots, is pretty cool. I mean, how many people can say they’re a Guinness World Records title holder? We can’t wait to put smiles on people’s faces as we demonstrate our skills and talents on the upcoming world tour.”