A James Avery Charmed Christmas

Think for a moment about a memorable Christmas. Maybe you were stranded in an airport and had to make the most of it. Perhaps it was your baby’s first Christmas. Now, if that Christmas were a story in the newspaper, what would the headline be? That’s how you can win a $50 or even $250 gift card from James Avery!

Send us a text to 918-460-5965 (460-KXOJ) and tell us your memorable Christmas headline. If we like your headline, we’ll call you back for the story behind it and you may win the daily prize of a $50 gift card, or the weekly prize of a $250 gift card!

We’ll choose a winner every weekday November 27th through December 22nd, so send your headline and listen for the stories on 94.1 KXOJ.

Contact Us

KXOJ Radio
2448 E. 81st Suite 5500
Tulsa, Ok 74137
(918) 492-2660 (office)
(918) 460-KXOJ (studio)
(918) 512-1009 (text)
email: kxoj@kxoj.com

