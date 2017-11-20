A James Avery Charmed Christmas

Think for a moment about a memorable Christmas. Maybe you were stranded in an airport and had to make the most of it. Perhaps it was your baby’s first Christmas. Now, if that Christmas were a story in the newspaper, what would the headline be? That’s how you can win a $50 or even $250 gift card from James Avery!

Send us a text to 918-460-5965 (460-KXOJ) and tell us your memorable Christmas headline. If we like your headline, we’ll call you back for the story behind it and you may win the daily prize of a $50 gift card, or the weekly prize of a $250 gift card!

We’ll choose a winner every weekday November 27th through December 22nd, so send your headline and listen for the stories on 94.1 KXOJ.