Bethel Music presents the Victory Tour February 15th

For the first time in over a year, Bethel Music is hitting the road to major cities in the southern United States for an extended VICTORY Tour February 4-18, with a stop at Victory Church on February 15th! Featuring special guest Tasha Cobbs. Focused on worship and ministry, VICTORY Tour will feature brand new songs from Bethel Music’s newest project releasing early 2019, inspired by the story of King Jehoshaphat and the unlikely victory won by sending worshipers to the front lines of battle. Our prayer for this gathering is that as we worship, God’s presence would bring about greater breakthrough in your family, your health, and your city. Come expectant for Jesus to display His power and love among us during the night and beyond.