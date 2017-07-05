Big Church Night Out 9/29

Newsboys and Friends Rev up for Big Church Night Out Tour This Fall

Join Jeff Frankenstein, Duncan Phillips, Michael Tait and Jody Davis of the legendary Newsboys group, along with many of their friends, on the Big Church Night Out Tour this fall. The Big Church Night Out features a wide range of artists and special guests who will create a memorable night for families, church groups and people of all ages.

From the pop sounds of the Dove-awarding-winning Sidewalk Prophets to the powerful rock beats of 7eventh Time Down, Big Church Night Out will also feature the infectious and fun Blanca, the hard-hitting rap & hip/hop artist Derek Minor, versatile lead singer Adam Agee from Audio Adrenaline and fresh-on-the-scene worship leader Jamison Strain. Newsboys will bring the curtain down as the closing artist each night.

To round out the evening, Jeremy Willet will speak with about God’s all-consuming love and illusionist Brock Gill will share the gospel in a way you’re sure to remember.

It all happens September 29th at the Mabee Center!

There will be a variety of special ticket packages from exclusive VIP packages to big group savings and Family 4-Pack specials.

It will be an occasion to bring your neighbors and unchurches friends. It will be a fresh introduction to the Good News and a reminder that Jesus is enough. We have a lot to celebrate! Come to Big Church Night Out and “Let’s do church!”

Because you are a KXOJ listener, you get to purchase your tickets before the General Public…starting at 10 am July 13th. Go to www.premierproductions.com and type in the word KXOJ