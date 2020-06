CASTING CROWNS LIVE IN PERSON IN TULSA!

Get ready for the return of Casting Crowns and The Drive-In Theater Tour, live at the Admiral Twin Drive-in on Thursday, July 16th. This is a live concert experience. Tickets on sale now on a PER CAR BASIS(limit of 6 people per car). Gates open at 7:30pm. Lawn chairs or blankets are welcome but you must stay within your allocated parking space. Please observe social distance guidelines for the health of all fans.