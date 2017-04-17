Celebrating the Class of ’17

Right now, for thousands of northeastern Oklahoma’s graduating seniors, a lot of questions are being asked:

What’s next?

What college?

What degree?

Do I commute or live on campus?

Do I stay close to home or go far away?

But whether you’re a graduating senior or a parent of one, the “starting line question” for everyone is:

How am I going to pay for college?

(We want to help you answer this one).

On Friday May 26th, we’re giving away a $5,000 scholarship to a graduating senior, presented by Hughes Anderson Heat Exchangers. It doesn’t matter the college, the major, or if you’re staying home or going away. The goal is to help you financially take life’s next big step!

In addition to the scholarship, you can get a $10 ticket for a chance to win a 2016 Dodge Dart, with all proceeds going to the YME Foundation.

How does it work?

Get a ticket for $10 from YME Foundation and you get one chance to win the car.

Get 5 tickets for $50, and get 5 chances!

Get 10 tickets for $100 and get 10 chances!

The more you purchase, the better chance you have to win! On May 26th, from all the donated entries, we’ll draw a winner. If that person happens to be you, you can do with the car what you want! Keep it, give it away…it’s yours to do with as you wish! All the proceeds donated go directly to the YME Foundation.