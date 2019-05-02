Compassion International Radiothon

Help Babies in Their Critical 1st Year of Life

Join KXOJ on Tuesday May 7th and Wednesday May 8th as we partner with Compassion to help those in need.

The first five years of life are a crucial period in the development of a child. Babies in poverty are too often the victims of infant mortality. Millions of children around the world die within their first year of life due to a lack of resources, delivery complications, malnutrition, and preventable diseases. This should not be happening!

Compassion Survival focuses on promoting development and survival of the most vulnerable babies while also providing education and support for the mother or primary caregiver.

Your gift of $60 will ensure a newborn baby and her mom have access to the medical care they need for that critical first year of life. Would you consider blessing 3 babies and their moms with a gift of $180? Or you can provide critical, life-saving care for 5 babies and moms for a gift of $300?

Trusted Charity Since 1952 with over 1.8 Million Children Sponsored