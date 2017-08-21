Cross International Radiothon

There are children in the countries of Kenya, South Sudan, and Sierra Leone that need our help. Critical need children that are facing right now the worst drought and famine in their history. We are going to be asking for your help to partner with Cross International to provide food for these children and families who are desperately hurting from this extreme drought and famine that is occurring right now. A one-time gift will feed a child through the end of the year. It’s only $60 dollars. You can feed as many children as you can. We are going to be telling you more information coming up very soon, but if you would like to get involved right now, the number is 888-686-2006.