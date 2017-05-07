Please join KXOJ May 17-18 as we partner with Food For The Poor to provide food for a year and water for life to children in the Caribbean and Latin America. In these countries, children under 5 are physically and mentally stunted from a lack of nutrients and clean water. To donate, call 855-880-3663 (FOOD) or visit www.foodforthepoor.org/kxoj

$50 provides food for a year & water for life for 1 child.

$150 provides food for a year & water for life for 3 children.

$250 provides food for a year & water for life for 5 children.

$500 provides food for a year & water for life for 10 children.

provides food for a year & water for life for 10 children. Any size gift will make a difference in the lives of poor children in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Children in the Caribbean and Latin America suffer daily from lack of food and clean water. You can change that. Every child deserves the basics of life: food and water.

Your loving gift will provide a year’s worth of food and a lifetime supply of clean water. It’s a gift of LIFE.

How many children can you help?