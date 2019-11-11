For King & Country 4/26/20

94.1 KXOJ and the Mabee Center present For King & Country on the Burn The Ships Tour, Sunday night, April 26th! This is a unique concert with For King & Country performing the entire concert, including the entire album Burn The Ships and all of their hits.

And in honor of burn the ships – the stage and lighting design is conceptually inspired by the bow of a ship, spanning the length of the arena floor to make it their most elaborate and intimate production yet.

BURN to get it on the pre-sale. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, November 15th at 10am but you can get first pick of seats during the KXOJ pre-sale on THURSDAY starting at 10am. Go to MabeeCenter.com and use the passwordto get it on the pre-sale.

And listen to Dave and Katie every morning the rest of the week for a chance to win a pair of tickets before you can buy them!