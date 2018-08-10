FRANCESCA BATTISTELLI
THE BREAKUP TOUR
To Benefit the Trimble Strong Foundation
Special Guest: Stars Go Dim
DOOR TIMES
5:15 PM – VIP Doors
6:15 PM – Early Entry Doors
6:30 PM – Public Doors
7:00 PM – Show Starts
The Breakup Tour takes its name from Francesca’s brand new single, “The Breakup Song,” a powerful song that kicks fear to the curb. Co-written with MercyMe’s Bart Millard and writer/producer David Garcia (Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line, TobyMac), Francesca says of her new single, “Fear is a universal struggle. We all deal with it in different ways, but it holds us back from truly living. I came to the point where I decided I wanted it out of my life for good. This song is my anthem, and I pray it encourages others to break up with fear too.”
MISSION
We believe that we are here, and that Trimble Strong foundation exists for the purpose of transforming people from their current position spiritually, emotionally, physically, professionally and financially. We simply want to bring faith, hope and love into the lives of all the people that we interact with. No matter where they are in their journey, and regardless of how they interact with our organization, we want people to be better off for having done so.