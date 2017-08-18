IN THE STUDIO:
Free Movie Weekend

It’s another FREE movie weekend as 94.1 KXOJ presents a sneak peak of the movie ALL SAINTS starring John Corbett, this Tuesday 8/22 at 7pm at Cinemark Tulsa,  71st and Hiway 169. ALL SAINTS is based on the inspiring true story of salesman-turned-pastor Michael Spurlock, the tiny church he was ordered to shut down, and a group of refugees. Together, they risked everything to plant seeds for a future that might just save them all. Reserve your seat now while they last for Tuesday’s free screening at KXOJ dot com from 94.1 KXOJ!

*Entry into contest does not guarantee you a pass. Listeners must sign up below and provide all required fields. If you are selected as a winner, you will then be notified via email with additional instructions on Monday August 21st. Number of passes is limited to a first come first served basis. Pass does not guarantee admission. Seating is limited and based on availability.  Please arrive early.

 

 

