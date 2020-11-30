Nominate Someone In Need This Christmas

94.1 KXOJ and the Tulsa Christmas Parade know that 2020 has been well, a little difficult to say the least. So to make this year a little brighter, you have the chance to bring joy to a family in need. Starting on Dec 7th, we’ll be giving away $350 shopping sprees to christmasdj.com. That’s right, you can nominate someone who might be going through a rough patch this year. Your sister, a friend, a family down the street, we all need a little help now and then.

All you have to do is fill out the form below. Then we’ll pick nominees at random to award a $350 shopping spree at christmasdj.com. Spread the love show someone that you care by nominating them now!

Sponsored by the Tulsa Christmas Parade presented by American Waste Control and by Nelson Nissan, Nick’s Tree Service and Spirit Bank.