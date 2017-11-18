Once again this year we’ve partnered with John 3:16 Mission and you to give hope to the hungry this holiday season. On November 21st & 22nd we’ll host a special broadcast to share the stories of the people the mission serves, and how you can help them feed and care for someone this Thanksgiving. It only costs $2.11 to do so, so how many will you help?

Listen Tuesday and Wednesday for the incredible stories of transformation and healing that happens every day at John 3:16 Mission.

To give online, call 918-449-3663. That's 918-449-FOOD.