Hope To The Hungry

Once again this year we’ve partnered with John 3:16 Mission and you to give hope to the hungry this holiday season. On November 21st & 22nd we’ll host a special broadcast to share the stories of the people the mission serves, and how you can help them feed and care for someone this Thanksgiving. It only costs $2.11 to do so, so how many will you help?

Listen Tuesday and Wednesday for the incredible stories of transformation and healing that happens every day at John 3:16 Mission.

To give online, click the button below, or call 918-449-3663. That’s 918-449-FOOD.

Contact Us

KXOJ Radio
2448 E. 81st Suite 5500
Tulsa, Ok 74137
(918) 492-2660 (office)
(918) 460-KXOJ (studio)
(918) 512-1009 (text)
email: kxoj@kxoj.com

