I Can Only Imagine Movie Premiere

Community Builders and 94.1 KXOJ present the Tulsa premiere of I Can Only Imagine, the true story behind the most played song in Christian music radio history. The movie stars Dennis Quaid and Michael J. Finley and tells the story behind MercyMe lead singer Bart Millard’s relationship with his father and the circumstances that led to the writing of the beloved song.

The movie opens in theaters on March 16th but you can attend a special March 13th premiere at Tulsa Cinemark for FREE simply by picking up tickets at one of several live broadcasts throughout the coming week. Here’s where we’ll be and when:

Thursday, March 8th: Invictus Healthcare System at 79th & Mingo (on 79th St. East of Mingo). We’ll be there from 3-5pm.

Friday, March 9th: Burggraf Disaster Restoration. This giveaway will happen in our radio station parking lot- Cityplex Towers at 81st & Lewis (west parking lot near Lewis- look for the KXOJ van). We’ll be there from 3-5pm.

Saturday, March 10th: North Carolina Furniture Mart at 121st & Memoria. We’ll be there from 11am-1pm.

These free tickets will be given away by random drawing every 15 minutes during the broadcast so come by and register. Each winner will receive a pair of tickets to the premiere*.

Sponsored in part by Burggraf Restoration

*Tickets do not guarantee admission. Please arrive early for best seats.