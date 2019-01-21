Winter Jam Feb 10th

KXOJ and The Music Store welcome Winter Jam in the round, live at the BOK Center on on February 10th starring Newsboys United, Danny Gokey, Mandisa, Rend Collective, Ledger, Newsong, Hollyn, Dan Bremnes, Ty Brasel, Manic Drive, Greg Stier, Zane Black, Adam Agee. Admission is just $15 at the door.

KXOJ & the Music Store Live Broadcast: 3pm

Jam Nation Doors: 3:30PM

General Admission Doors: 5PM

Show Time: 6PM.

Admission is just $15 cash at the door – no tickets required!

3 BIG WAYS TO WIN:

1. We’re giving away free passes every morning and every afternoon on KXOJ! Listen at 7:40am and during the ’10 at 5′ in the afternoon to win!

2. Come early and join KXOJ outside the BOK Center starting at 3pm and sign up to win a new guitar from The Music Store!