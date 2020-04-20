KXOJ and Southern Hills Baptist Church are proud to present Josh Wilson: A Live Stream Concert Experience, Saturday night April 25th at 6:30 PM, live from Nashville. This is a free, special private event for the KXOJ family. We encourage you to pass the link onto as many of your friends as you’d like. You can watch the show for free online here or listen to KXOJ as Josh performs all your favorites! So tell your friends and your family and join us and Josh Wilson on Saturday night.

Share this link with your friends: https://vimeo.com/408456146/45bf25338b