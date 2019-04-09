KXOJ has teamed up with Joy in the Cause to invite you to their 5k and 1-mile fun run on June 1st! Money raised will be used for Joy to the Rescue which helps First Responders give a backpack to kids in crisis.

Our mission is serving families facing life-altering situations one package of care at a time! Joy in the cause began with hope hospital and hospice visits, but has expanded to helping families who have lost children or loved ones, especially to cancer.

By registering for the 5k and 1-mile fun run, you’ll be a part of all we do at Joy In The Cause. We hope you’ll come!

Join Joy in The Cause to run the trails on June 1st with the 20-19 Run the Trail 5k and fun run. Kids receive a “race passport” …and you can pick up a special Rustic Cuff for yourself! June 1st at River West Festival Park! Sign up now at joynthecause.org.