KXOJ Free Movie Weekend

It’s another FREE movie weekend as KXOJ presents a special preview of the movie I Still Believe Monday night at the Warren Theater at 1700 W. Aspen Creek Drive in Broken Arrow. I Still Believe is based on the life of Jeremy Camp.

It was supposed to be their happily ever after. When Jeremy Camp lost his beloved wife Melissa just months after their wedding, the last thing he wanted to do was sing praise to God. But even as he struggled through unimaginable grief and fought to hold onto his faith, God had other plans: “Pick up your guitar. I have something for you to write.” Jeremy obeyed, pouring out his heart, writing about the hope that God was still there, even in his deepest grief. The song he wrote that day, “I Still Believe,” has gone on to inspire millions around the world. This is the story behind that song and the movie that it inspired. I still believe stars KJ APA, BRITT ROBERTSON, SHANIA TWAIN AND GARY SINESE.

* There are a limited number of passes and winners are selected on a first-come-first-served basis. Registrants selected will receive an email confirmation with details if selected. The theater will be overbooked to ensure full capacity, please arrive early as not all winners are guaranteed a seat.

