KXOJ Hometown Tour

The KXOJ Morning Show is hitting the road against this Spring for our second annual Hometown Tour! It’s 5 new towns this year starting with Owasso on May 10th. We’ll basically circle Tulsa by visiting the bedroom communities of Owasso, Catoosa, Broken Arrow, Bixby and Jenks.

Dave & Katie will be at popular hometown breakfast spots to say thank you for listening to KXOJ and just say hi! You could win a KXOJ t-shirt, free music or other prizes just for dropping by!

Dates & Locations:

May 10th – Duffy’s Grill – Owasso – 11610 East 86th St N, Owasso, OK 74055

May 14th – Apple Barrel Café – Bixby – 15225 S Memorial Dr, Bixby, OK 74008

ay 16th – Toast – Broken Arrow – 201 S Main St, Broken Arrow, OK 74012

May 21st – Chick-fil-A – Tulsa Hills – 7129 S Olympia Ave, Tulsa, OK 74132

May 30th – Lilly’s Diner – Tulsa(Catoosa) – 19320 E Admiral Pl, Tulsa, OK 74108

Photos from 2018 Tour: