KXOJ presents a Free Movie Weekend

It’s another FREE movie weekend as 94.1 KXOJ presents a sneak peak of Sony Pictures Animation’s THE STAR this Tuesday at Cinemark Tulsa at 71st and 169. THE STAR is the story of the first Christmas and features a small but brave donkey named Bo. Bo and his animal friends follow the Star and become unlikely heroes in the greatest story ever told – the first Christmas. Reserve your seat now while they last for Tuesday’s free screening of THE STAR, from Your Choice for the Family 94.1 KXOJ

Find out more and see the trailer at TheStarMovie.com!

*Rated PG. There are a limited number of passes and winners are selected on a first come first served basis. Registrants selected will receive an email confirmation with details if selected. The theater will be overbooked to ensure full capacity.