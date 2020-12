Join St. James and KXOJ and Whataburger Friday from 6-9pm at Gathering Place in the Winter Wonderland Exhibit. Stop by for a socially distanced event featuring Whataburger Holiday Inflatables, balloon artists making fun balloon animals for the kids and more. Plus score “Merry Christmas” table tents and coupons(while supplies last) and if you download the Whataburger app you’ll have a chance to win a Whataburger Holiday Gift basket, drawing at 8:45pm. See you on Friday!