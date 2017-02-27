Free Mercy Me concert kicks off KXOJ 40th

is celebrating our 40th anniversary of broadcasting Christian music by inviting you to see Mercy Me in concert for free! Monday, March 27th the band comes to Tulsa to introduce you to their new CD LIFER, with a free concert at Asbury United Methodist Church.

The concert is free, but you need a ticket to get in, and thanks to some of our generous advertisers, you can pick them up at various ticket stops all over town in the month of March.

Listen for new locations and opportunities to stop by and get your free tickets starting Friday, March 3rd. Each stop will have drawings for tickets every 15 minutes until the allotment is all gone and then it’s off to the next ticket stop. Listen for a stop near you and come get your tickets to Mercy Me!



Concert will be at Asbury United Methodist Church on Monday, March 27th at 7pm.