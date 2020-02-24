“Lauren’s Line” is OPEN this week!

After 7pm every night this week, Jeremiah St. James is opening up “Lauren’s Line”. He’s collecting your shout-outs and comments for a chance to win tickets to see Lauren Daigle in OKC on March 6th!

Share what Lauren’s music has meant to you or why it moves you. At the end of the week, KXOJ is going to send Lauren all your love!

Three Ways to share/enter to win:

Use the hashtag #LaurensLine in a social post

in a social post Send us a shout-out with the KXOJ App (include your name and phone number!)

with the KXOJ App (include your name and phone number!) Text your thoughts, 460-5965

Winners announced on Thursday & Friday nights! One pair of tix each night!

Here’s a hint, you don’t technically have to wait until after 7pm to enter the contest… send a shout-out any time! Send it now and you might hear it on air tonight!