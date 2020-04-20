Let Us Pay Your Bills!

In these difficult financial times we want to help you pay your bills! Beginning May 4th, we’ll give away $500 every weekday! Listen all day because we’ll give you a code word to text in every hour from 7am til 8pm. That’s 13 chances to enter daily! The more you enter, the better your chance to win that day’s cash! $10,000 in all will be given away in this multi-market contest!

Listen every weekday starting at 7am. We’ll generally announce the code word around 30 minutes after each hour, but it could be a little early or a little late, so keep your radio on and nearby. We’ll give a different keyword each hour until around 7:30pm. When you hear a code word, text it to 1-844-500-UWIN (844-500-8946).

Then, the next morning, we’ll draw a random winner of $500 cash from all valid entries and call them with the good news that they are a cash winner to help pay their bills! It could be you!

Official Rules