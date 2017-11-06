MercyMe April 6th

MercyMe has announced their 2018 North American Tour with Tenth Avenue North, which includes a stop at Tulsa’s Mabee Center on Friday, April 6th.

Tickets for the concert go on sale to the general public on November 10th but KXOJ listeners can participate in a pre-sale from November 7th at 10am until 10pm on November 9th. To buy tickets early, visit mabeecenter.com and use the passcode “KXOJ”.

MercyMe are closing 2017 on a high note with the wrapping of their successful headlining “Lifer Tour,” three GMA Dove Award wins including the Artist of the Year title and their sixth American Music Award (AMA) nomination. Much of the fanfare stems from their most recent No. 1 album LIFER which debuted in Tulsa as part of the KXOJ 40th Anniversary Celebration earlier this year, and includes “Even If” which dominated the Billboard charts with a 19-week streak at No. 1 and the movement infused “Happy Dance.” The much-anticipated new movie, “I Can Only Imagine,” a true story based on the life Bart Millard who wrote the mega-hit song “I Can Only Imagine” after the loss of his father to cancer, opens in theaters March 16, 2018.