Youth Group Nights at Safari Joe’s H2O

Every Tuesday night this summer you can enjoy Safari Joe’s H2O Water and Adventure Park‘s Forever Young Christian Teen Nights! These specially priced nights are great for youth groups, families, church outings and anyone who wants to join us for a great time! The first night is May 29th from 7-10pm and they continue every week through the summer!

Attention Youth Pastors! Register your group for our weekly prize package that includes 10 free admissions, a private VIP cabana for 20, 20 free Tube Rentals and 20 free refillable cups! And you can additional tickets at just $15 per person ($5 off the regular price)!

Safari Joe’s H2O Teen Night

Tuesday Nights / 7-10pm / May 29-August 7

$20 per person @ gate / Ages 13-19

(Season Passes accepted for Teen Night)

​

$15 per person for pre-registered church youth groups, summer camps, and official youth organizations

(Adults are allowed admission if chaperoning a pre-registered youth group /

Official Youth Group Administrators are free of charge w/group purchase)​

Call: 918-749-7385 for more information